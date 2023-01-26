Curbside Pick Up, Local Delivery, and In-Store! The Fire Station Cannabis Co. was established in October of 2019. We are the second Medical Marijuana provisioning center in the Upper Peninsula and the first licensed recreational marijuana facility in the UP. Now serving eight locations, The Fire Station is here to provide you with high-quality cannabis products, education, and exceptional customer service. The Fire Station is locally owned and operated. thefirestation. com 906-401-0090 Delivery 906-242-2837 The Fire Station Cannabis Co. Negaunee 162 Heritage Dr, Negaunee MI 49866 *RECREATIONAL* - Must be 21+ with valid government-issued photo ID (drivers license, state ID card, voter registration, tribal ID card, military/veteran ID card, passport, or passport card) *MEDICAL* - Must provide an MMMP registry identification card or equivalent + valid government-issued photo ID from corresponding state *THE FIRE STATION CANNABIS CLUB* - Join & learn more on our Loyalty page. Loyalty Program: 150 points when you join! Get points per dollar + a Virtual Wallet! Referral Program: Refer a friend and earn 150 bonus points after they make their first purchase and sign up! *LOCAL DELIVERY* - Zone 8 Free, discreet delivery (with a minimum of $75 pre-tax purchase) is available for the greater Marquette area only. *U.P. WIDE DELIVERY* - Zones 1-7 Now available! Minimum order of $125 (pre-tax). Learn more on our Delivery page. *DAILY DISCOUNTS* - Limit 1 standing discount per customer. Daily discounts cannot be changed or stacked with any other sale/special/deal items or discount. Qualifying customers may choose which daily discount they would like assigned to their in-house account. First-Time Customer Discount - Get $10 off your first purchase - Must have no prior purchases & must sign up for The Fire Station Cannabis Club (loyalty program) while the transaction is taking place. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts. Seniors (65+), Veterans, First Responders, and Student Discount - Get 10% OFF - Must show ID(s). Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items. Hannahville Indian Community Discount - Get 20% OFF - Must show valid HIC ID. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, sale/special/deal items, or The Fire Station Cannabis Club (loyalty program). Tribal members can opt to accrue points with the loyalty program instead. Medical Discount on Recreational Product - Get 15% OFF - Must show valid MMMP registry ID card + a valid government-issued photo ID showing you are 21+ from the corresponding state. Cannot be stacked with any other daily discounts, or sale/special/deal items.