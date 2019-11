MarijuMamas_admin on June 23, 2018

I have been to all the local shops and this one is my favorite and main place I purchase all my cannabis products. The staff is top notch and even the owner is right there interacting with customers! They are definitely for the locals and make sure you know that they appreciate your business. They are also very knowledgeable about their products. Chinookie cookies and strawberry rhubarb are my two favorite strains, but I've never been disappointed in anything I've walked out with.