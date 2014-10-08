mattheil3
4.7
10 reviews
100$ for a quarter explains it all lol
It was only a matter of time from sunflower to Sky and now Flower shop? 😁 Stop selling low quality buds for premium prices or else you'll be changing names over again and again. Grand re openings are never good.
We're sorry you're not feeling our changes with our new name The Flower Shop. We hope we get to change your mind soon! Thanks for being a patient!
Favorite dispo in town!! Happy there is one down the street from my house😊
We're so happy you're so close to us! Come back for a visit soon at The Flower Shop and pick up a location hopper card for 10% off your first purchases at each TFS location!
Up to date modern
We're so happy you think so! Thank you for being a patient with us! We hope to see you soon!
good deals and great meds
We're so happy you think so! Thank you for coming in and for leaving a review for us!
Super inviting and friendly!
Thank you for leaving a review with us! We appreciate you for being a patient with us!
My favorite disp! Love the hours, quality and amazing staff. Great deals too
Thank you for letting us know in this review! We appreciate you choosing to be a patient with us!
Great place to shop! Budtenders are even better!
We're so happy you think so! Thank you for leaving your review and for being our patient!
The staff is very nice. Great flower amd prices! 😊👌🏽
Hello Melo, Thank you for leaving a review for our staff, flower, and prices! Come see us again soon!
how about location in West valley so ur Sky patient can enjoy a convenient location u guys are Awesome!!!!!
Thank you for being a patient with us and for coming all that way! We'll keep it in mind! We can't wait to see you again soon!