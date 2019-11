nberryman on November 5, 2019

You must check out The Flowershop!!! If that is a "soft" opening; their grand opening is going to be awesome! Absolutely great experience!!! It's like walking into a lounge. You may feel like sitting down with a book and a bowl. Their customer service is superb; friendly, knowledgeable, and eager to help! The terpenes of their flowers were strong and on point; love it! Every strain on every shelf was dried and cured to perfection and they weighed from a batch of nothing but nuggs!!! Gorgeous buds They're "coming soon" has been well worth the wait. You won't be disappointed.