I have to say - the best cured flower in Florida. However, I will never purchase from them again. The issue stems with them taking your allotment at the point of purchase on line. Because of the laws, I am unable to make any additional purchases because they already took my order off of my allotment. This meant I had to call them to change my order (they don't answer the phone, only call/text you back if you are lucky). I told them I wanted to cancel and reorder on Saturday with the strain available! Because they already took the recommendations off of my card, I didn't have the allotment so they said they will let the team know to make the switch. Ironically enough, the person on the phone even upsold me based on incorrect info - this batch has 1.5% less terpine content than she told me, which is why I added the 8th to the order. When my order arrives, not only did they not update my original order, it was missing the concentrates. The driver simply stated, "I just drive and deliver the orders. You could cancel the order if you want, but I would take this up with the store as this is messed up." The store didn't care and had no interest in making this right. When I finally spoke with someone, they said they can try to find the product and send it on the next delivery day - at full price with no discount. They also said there was nothing they can do about not updating my order. Was expecting them to make this right - at least they removed the concentrate from my allotment with the State. TL:DR - Due to their customer service, this was my first, and last, time ever buying anything from The Flowery and it's a shame as their product is top notch.