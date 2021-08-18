It is evident from the moment you walk up to the door of Frost Factory that there has been much thought put into the details of their business. Not only in the top quality products they provide but also the decor and presentation of said products! All the staff are professional, knowledgeable and helpful.
What’s not to like? The house flower is legendary. The growers they choose to carry are the best in the state! A real mom and pop operation that brings the reality of legalized cannabis mixed with the “home” feeling of having that cool old head that always had the best smoke available! You will be pleased!! Period.
Phenomenal product followed up by top-notch customer service! I couldn't be any happier with my experience at The Frost Factory, I can't wait to go back, I'd highly recommend stopping by and checking it out!