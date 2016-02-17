Every Tuesday we now offer 10% off on all topical products. Come on down and grab yours today!
Wednesday's are now Hungry Hungry Hump Day! Stop in to receive 10% off all edibles!
We are dropping prices on bongs and pipes. Come down today for an extra 10% off glass!!!!
Every Friday we feature a new product or company that has recently hit our shelves at a discounted price!
Every Saturday we will be doing 10% off of all concentrates! Come grab your dabs! UPDATE: Every Saturday you can now save 10% on cartridges as well!
Every Sunday we offer 10% off all CBD product all day!
Military Mondays are back! Every Monday we will be adding an additional 5% off for all Military personal! That means a 15% savings!
We now offer our senior discount every single day of the week! 65+ come on down and receive 10% off your order!
We now offer 10% off for all Military personal everyday!