Gwendolynh on June 24, 2019

I had such a wonderful experience I wanted to brag to upper management. unfortunately I brought my family visiting from Virginia at a time management was busy so Kirsten encouraged me to leave a review. I've gone to several shops including other gallery locations and have always had medicore service. What a blessing it was to have been greeted so warmly by a sweet southern voice and as a sweet southern lady should she has so much patience when my flock of hens. we annoyed her with all of our dumb questions but she answered each one with such grace she truly wanted us to know exactly what we wanted and exactly how to use it. we need more people in the service industry like kirsren. I will be going to this gallery for all of my meds from now on even if it's not the closest to my house.