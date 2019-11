StonerLogic75 on September 16, 2019

A lovely store with a nice vibe going on. They just opened up, so they don't have a million different products to sell, but what they have in stock is high quality. You can tell they are looking 'up', and not looking to deal in low quality product. Also, the store and people are nice. There is a free Oxygen bar for people who make purchases, and I can see myself hanging out here. Overall, a great addition to McKinleyville.