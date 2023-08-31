The Garden is a quality Maine Medical Marijuana Licensed Caregiver (MMMP) delivering premium marijuana products to Southern Maine. We take cash! We also accept payment through Venmo @OrderTheGarden and Cashapp $OrderTheGarden To place an order please start with texting a Photo of your Medical Card and Matching State-Issued ID to our Dispatch and we can get your order started. For the safety of our drivers we will not get out of the car, when you receive the arrival text please come out to the vehicle with exact change for cash payments.