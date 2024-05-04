The Gas Station 760 Inc
The Gas Station 760 is the first and only Gas Station Dispensary in California, we are a premier dispensary offering the highest of quality products for our valued customers. Our mission is to provide a convenient and reliable source for fuel and exceptional cannabis products with a focus on exceptional customer service. At The Gas Station 760, we pride ourselves on our commitment to quality. Our Products are carefully selected and sourced from the most trusted suppliers in the industry, ensuring our customers receive only the highest quality cannabis products. we offer a wide range of products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and more, all of which are rigorously tested to ensure their safety and efficacy.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
1005 East Broadway Street, Needles, CA
License C10-0001180-LIC
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
7am - 10pm
monday
7am - 10pm
tuesday
7am - 10pm
wednesday
7am - 10pm
thursday
7am - 10pm
friday
7am - 10pm
saturday
7am - 10pm

pickup Info

Today’s hours
Available until Friday at 10pm PT
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit

1 Review of The Gas Station 760 Inc

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
May 4, 2024
Dude that runs it rocks - thank you :)
