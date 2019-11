FutantMD on August 27, 2019

Don’t buy the Gorilla Glue pre roles, or any of them for that matter. I just did a side by side comparison of some real gorilla glue from Green Buffalo to the gorilla glue pre role from grass shack. I broke it apart to compare after the pre didn’t quite taste right. And what I found was not gorilla glue, maybe not even real bud. Felt like k2 to the touch, and had a perfume taste as well. I will never be back, trust lost. And you guys are so close too. What a shame