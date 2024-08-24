The Grass Station- Albuquerque

We're a group of Cannabis Connoisseurs that can't wait to talk to you about Cannabinoids! You won't find another Dispensary with the vast selection and service with a smile. We pride ourselves on our exceptional customer service and extensive knowledge that will not only help you feeling good but we will also help you with your overall wellness. We specialize in all aspects of cannabis. Our selection of flower, edibles, concentrates, hemp-derived, CBD, accessories, paraphernalia, and nicotine is extensive so you have many options to choose from. Want to try something new? Experience it with us! Our drive-thru is open 30 minutes earlier and later than our showroom. Be greeted with a smile and educated by some of the best cannabis connoisseurs in the state! We accept Debit Cards and Cash - ATM available