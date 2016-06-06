Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
AWESOME establishment, vet friendly, respectful, great selection, VERY reasonably priced even for the top shelf.
badbear99
on November 11, 2017
I've been going here for years--Green Heart is the pioneering dispensary in this region, they have a good selection, updated with new additions, prices reasonable, service is good. I highly recommend it.
Dnordy1
on February 21, 2017
I have Breast Cancer and I have been treated with the utmost respect and dignity at Green Heart. I have visited often and everyone has made me feel like a family member here. They are very knowledgeable about the proper way to medicate. Thank Green Heart for being there during this trying time!!!
dannyday101
on December 9, 2016
and yes it is amazing I got it for my sleeping problems and well done I haven't had sleep like that since I was younger and I mean younger thank you all at the green heart
bpp353
on September 4, 2016
perfect shop for Mt. Shasta!
kairosbudz
on July 10, 2016
I was heading up 5 to Oregon and saw this place here on Leafly and dropped in, glad i did. Very nice pharmacy.
BOS6
on June 21, 2016
this place is the shit if your close by you gotta stop in you will be glad ya did!