Awesome great stuff Sergio Darren Andy Great help
Thanks for coming in! Happy we got you what you needed!
Ben was very helpful, and answered all my million questions. Best deals around, and wide selection.
Thanks for your review of our store! We're glad Ben was able to help and answer all your questions. If you happen to have any more of them, you know where to find us!
The green joint was the first dispensary I went to when I got to aspen. They have a huge selection of products and a very knowledgeable staff to help you with your decisions. Will definitely visit again
Thanks for your awesome review! We'll see you again soon!
Hands down the best flower/price/quality ratio in any dispensary in town! A must visit!!
Thanks for coming by and giving us a 5-star review! We can't wait to see you again!
Awesome place! 110% would recommend. Everyone there is great and super educated about their products. Solid spot!
Thank you for stopping by our shop, we work hard to provide an awesome product and friendly service!
Great service. Friendly, knowledgeable staff.
Thank you for coming into your store, looking forward to help you out again!
Kevin is absolutely amazing , provided excellent service and was very informative . I definitely be coming back soon ! Thank you so much !
Thank you for your 5 star review! We can't wait to see you again soon!
green joint is the shit, great bud nd great prices!
Stop back soon! We're open everyday 9-9!
Such a friendly atmosphere when you walk in. The whole staff are great connoisseurs. Make sure you go visit. And say Hello to Darren while you there.
Darren is incredibly knowledgeable when it comes to our product, we're glad to hear you had a good experience! Thanks for stopping in!
Absolutely superb place!! Great staff, would recommend
Thanks for the kind words! We appreciate you stopping in and hope to see you again soon! (: