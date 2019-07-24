Follow
The Green Lady
Veteran discount
Veterans receive 10% off purchase
Angel Gems Artisan CBD Hemp Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
18.8%
CBD
Equilibrium
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Dough Boy Artisian CBD Hemp Flower
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
17.7%
CBD
Balance
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Flyboy Hemp
from Unknown Brand
0.06%
THC
28.7%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$151 g
In-store only
Fuji Artisan CBD Hemp Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
20.75%
CBD
Uplift
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Secret Dream Artisan CBD Hemp Flower
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
20.4%
CBD
Uplift
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sweet Cake Artisian CBD Hemp Flower
from Secret Nature Co
0%
THC
20.3%
CBD
Rest
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
99.9% CBD Isolate
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
99.9%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
CBD Living Chocolate Bar
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$22each
In-store only
Hemp Infused Coffee
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
28mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Sleep Aid
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Hemp Soft Gels
from CBDfx
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Gummies Full Spectrum 30 ct
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Gummies Full Spectrum 10 pk
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Colorado Hemp Honey - Double Strength 6oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$54each
In-store only
Colorado Hemp Honey - Double Strength 12oz
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
2000mg
CBD
$85each
In-store only
Berry Chill Shot
from CBDfx
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Lemonade Chill Shot
from CBDfx
0%
THC
20%
CBD
$7each
In-store only
CBD Living Water
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Smokiez 25mg CBD Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Smokiez 25mg Sugar Free CBD Gummies
from Smokiez Edibles
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Terpene infused suckers with 100 mg of CBD Isolate.
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
CBD Isolate
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Secret Nature 500mg CBD Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
360%
CBD
$49each
In-store only
100 mg Zuri-Pet shampoo
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
500 mg Hemplife Isolate Body Balm
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Rocket City Dog Bites
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Skin Serum
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Zuri-Pet Pet Hot Spot spray
from Unknown Brand
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Bath soap
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$14each
In-store only
CBD Suppositories
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Bath bombs
from CBD Living Water
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
50MG Disposable Pen with amazing terpenes
from CBDfx
0mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Face Mask
from CBDfx
0mg
THC
20mg
CBD
$7each
In-store only
Vape Series Disposable 30mg Pen
from CBDfx
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only