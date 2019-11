Britt_Bratt_420 on July 31, 2019

You can not find a better group of people and a better atmosphere to find your CBD & hemp needs. Jason is an amazing soul inside and out. He truly cares about helping the people that walk into his buisness. Mellow spot, great products, chillest vibes, AND it's right by the best pizza joint in Huntsville Alabama (Big Eds). Stop in and get some of these amazing, revolutionary, just all around kick ass merchandise!! #TGL #HempLife