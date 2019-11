loozid on October 11, 2019

Green planet was my go to for shatter until I made the mistake of buying a full gram of shatter that wasn’t a full gram. I tried to return the .4 gram of dabs I got and they said that I got a discount for it, and she showed me the receipt and said discounts don’t stack, so I never got a discount for the .6 missing gram of oil, just for buying the oil on Friday. I was trying to save money this week, and I’ve spent thousands at this dispensary. For them to not exchange, or do anything for me other than to say, “sorry, bye,” I’ll never come back. There are better deals in the area with better quality. I shopped here because you knew my name and said hi to me when I walked in.