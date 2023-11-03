The Green Planet - Lake Oswego

NOW OPEN! ****WE ACCEPT DEBIT/ ATM CARDS**** At The Green Planet we are an OLCC licensed dispensary serving recreational and medical. We provide the best customer service as well as bud selection, quality and low prices. *Product availability is subject to change. We move through product very quickly so please call ahead to assure we have exactly what you need and in the quantity you need as well.* ***Re-use/Bring back The Green Planet state compliant exit bag back from dispensary & get .50 cents off your purchase*** ***We can only accept exit bags originally given from The Green Planet to assure they are state compliant*** PRICES DO NOT REFLECT THE 20% TAX FOR RECREATIONAL CUSTOMERS ``` 10% Military Discount (Current and Former) 10% Senior Citizen Discount (55+) 10% Discount For Medical (Daily, Always) 15% If Buying The Daily Special! (Medical Customers)