Professionalconnoisseur on March 12, 2018

I like this location for a few reasons. The Green Solution brand means quality. This location almost never has a line. This location also has some of the best trained budtenders that I have met in a while. Their prices just went down and they always suggest good slabs to me. I just did grape escape 4 gram slab for 89.95 and it was perfectly terpy. Give these guys a try or come back if you havent been here in a while. They have great ounces for under 90.