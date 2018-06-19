Mrlyon101 on June 21, 2018

This is a new location. Only been open 3 days so they were in the soft opening stages. There is adequate parking. When you first go in the guy at the desk was really nice. The entry room was very clean. When we went back Josh greeted us and gave Excellent Service. He knew his products and showed us everything. The room was well lit, white walls, and lots of display cases. You can tell this is no dingy dispensary. Very clean and worth going to.