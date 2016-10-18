Jmatrone
Felt like I was a t McDonald’s
4.6
10 reviews
OMG! My wife and I went to this location, and the experience was amazing! Upon walking into the location, we shared a quick laugh with the security guard, and we were quickly taken to the back. Our budtender, Claire, was great! Her customer service was five star, and I would suggest this location to all of my out of town friends. I'll be back to this location, again.
Great prices !! Bomb weed!!!
Thanks for the great feedback, Jlaurel!
Staff here was excellent, went above and beyond to help me on my budget. Great quality for the value too! Will return.
Thanks so much for this great feedback, Megan! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Excellent location right off the highway
I love coming here for their deals and coupons along side their epic staff and amazing strains coming here is always the best at anytime of the day
I enjoyed my visit here, the experience and overall options I was given made my day. I love the strains and had a blast with the employees. I'd recommend the green solution to anyone local or visiting
I love coming to TgS because they always have the best selections in all aspects let alone their great prices and daily deals, their staff is one of the best parts about visiting, employees like tony are always on deck ready and willing to hold it down and always treat their customers like family
My "home station"always delivers quality and it's less expensive than the high end boutiques
We aim to please! Thanks for the review!
Great location! Always has good bud and good prices!
Thank you for your awesome review!