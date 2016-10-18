Studioprodigy501 on July 19, 2019

OMG! My wife and I went to this location, and the experience was amazing! Upon walking into the location, we shared a quick laugh with the security guard, and we were quickly taken to the back. Our budtender, Claire, was great! Her customer service was five star, and I would suggest this location to all of my out of town friends. I'll be back to this location, again.