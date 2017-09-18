Lwisch
3.8
10 reviews
Location location location
TGS is the best in town, not sure what some other folks on here were smoking. Their quality is as good as any of the other half-dozen dispensaries in town I've been too, and their wax deals can not be beaten. if you like deals, go to THS... in the last 2 months I got $10 for signing up for app, $20 for having my wife do it, $20 for my birthday, about $30-50 in purchase rewards, and $30 for completing a survey.
Dont buy the cosmos flower. Its dat boofy boof pack ya dig😂? Not worth the 40$ for a half o. Im actualy upset rn because i dont even wanna smoke this. I got some so cal kush from them and it was like 30% though and that was really good. That was in denver. The cosmos flower is in fort collins.
dispensary and environment itself was dope!! although I'll never return here again. I've been to a lot of dispensaries and this is by far the worst one I've ever been to. Budtender was a complete douchebag was real pushy wasn't knowledgeable about product at all and didn't even present us everything that was there. bud is also very dry for what it is. first and last time going
The Green solution is my favorite recreational dispensary. They have good product, knowledgeable budtenders and the atmosphere is perfect. I go to the location in Fort Collins and everyone there is amazing. Thank you Katherine F and the rest of the staff for always being awesome!!!
Always have a great experience at Green Solutions, regardless of where, but the Fort Collins Team goes above and beyond. Had an issue with a product I didn't love, and it was "No Problem, I'm so sorry that happened" and they fixed it. Clarice(if you read this and the name is wrong sorry) and Micah(again bad with names) were amazing, even going back and finding my order because I didn't have my receipt and there was an issue with my acct. Great Job to the whole team at the Fort Collins club!
absolutely the best and most relaxing experience after a emotional weekend that I can not thank Dillan enough! He made it truly the best. after planning a few dispensarys to go see, He made this the one and only stop. Thank you again! Greatly appreciated!!!
Alright for everyone complaining about ”dry” bud stop. We’re in Colorado, with zero humidity at an altitude of close to 6000 feet everything is dry. The bud they have is very good, and has the most medical aspects for rec users. If you want sticky bud move father west or east where humidity is a thing. Also they grow hydroponic so as soon as it’s harvested it tends to dry out quicker than soil grown. Dry weed doesn’t mean bad weed.
This was the most dried out flower I've ever had, it crumbles to the touch. I bought 3 different batches and all of them had less moisture than the Sahara mid day. On top of that it was about 40% stems and while peeling back the package top open it you spill it all over the floor. I would never recommend their flower to anyone. They have a great return policy but it's useless since it's all dried out, any exchange will give you the same worthless product. The shop is beautiful and well kept but that seams where all their focus goes, no attempt at a good product.
Hi, Daniel. We're sorry to hear about your experience. We offer an exchange policy, and we encourage you to bring the remainder of your purchase back to the store where you bought it (with your receipt) so that we can replace it with something more to your liking. Thank you for your feedback.