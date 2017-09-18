Dconnelly91 on April 7, 2019

This was the most dried out flower I've ever had, it crumbles to the touch. I bought 3 different batches and all of them had less moisture than the Sahara mid day. On top of that it was about 40% stems and while peeling back the package top open it you spill it all over the floor. I would never recommend their flower to anyone. They have a great return policy but it's useless since it's all dried out, any exchange will give you the same worthless product. The shop is beautiful and well kept but that seams where all their focus goes, no attempt at a good product.