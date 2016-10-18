eric6116
correction to my review, as I see I actually left it for Green Solution instead of Altitude: Haven't been to GS at this location yet, but would consider it.
4.8
10 reviews
Absolutely Wonderful experience. From being greeted at the door to leaving with our little green baggy, it was an all around great time and we learned a ton from the staff who were more than happy to answer any question that we had. Highly recommended!
I want to thank the entire staff at Green Solution (Havana) . they are always friendly and eager to help all find the best product at the best deals .
Thanks so much, Crossbaby! We appreciate you and look forward to seeing you again soon.
This location is bomb and walking distance!
Thanks, AC43! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
Great atmosphere. Good customer service. I can't complain.
Thanks so much for letting us know, Peke! We look forward to seeing you again soon.
Always fire with the king palms!
Thanks, Greg! We look forward to seeing you again soon!
It was a great dispensary and the people are super helpful and prices weren’t bad.
Thanks so much, Breyhreh! We appreciate the feedback and look forward to seeing you again soon.
I've never gone to such a friendly dispensary. They are always helpful and kind. I don't really shop anywhere else.
I love this dispensary they always have great products and the budtenders are always super helpful
Lots of great products and deals. My favorite.