The Grove - Center Line (Med)
374.8 miles away
The Grove - Center Line (Med)
Your neighborhood joint, The Grove supplies quality recreational and medical cannabis in Center Line, MI. Whether you’re new to cannabis consumption or a seasoned vet, we want you to feel confident that you’re getting EXACTLY what you want each and every time you walk through our doors. Michigan grown by Michigan’s own, at The Grove we pride ourselves on bringing the best recreational and medical cannabis products to you. Explore our lineup now, and enjoy your experience later.
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
10am-9pm
