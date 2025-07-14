Welcome to The Grow Room, Houston’s premier cannabinoid-focused dispensary proudly located at 1020 Cypress Creek Parkway, Suite 4. Established in 2018, we specialize in high-quality, lab-tested hemp-derived products including THCa, Delta-9, CBD, CBG, and more. Whether you're exploring edibles, concentrates, vapes, or flowers—our curated selection offers something for everyone. Our mission is to help our community grow—physically, mentally, and spiritually. Alongside our hemp offerings, we also provide a holistic wellness section with sage bundles, chakra recovery kits, healing crystals, detox products, and more. With a knowledgeable and friendly staff, strict compliance with state and federal law, and a commitment to customer education, we strive to deliver a welcoming, informative, and elevated experience for every visitor. No medical card required. Just bring your ID and good energy. Let us help you grow into the best version of you.