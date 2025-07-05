We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
The Grow Room
Houston, TX
5.0
(
5 reviews
)
1194.1 miles away
Open until 9pm CT
5 Reviews of The Grow Room
5.0
(
5
)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 5, 2025
b........7
The guys here are SUPER informative! They make it easy to shop with their laid back vibe . Nice merch too!
July 5, 2025
v........3
I absolutely love this place! The products are exclusive and the employees very knowledgeable
July 8, 2025
4........n
Excellent as always the best bud and the most knowledgeable bud tenders in the business
5 days ago
j........n
This place has the best stuff
4 days ago
v........2
Great customer service and great product
The Grow Room