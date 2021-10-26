722 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Growcery
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 0
5818 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
License C10-0000336-LIC
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesiblerecreational
dispensary Hours (Pacific Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9:30am-9:30pm
9:30am-9:30pm
9:30am-9:30pm
9:30am-9:30pm
9:30am-9:30pm
9:30am-9:30pm
10am-7pm
Photos of The Growcery
Show all photos
Deals at The Growcery
see all promotions