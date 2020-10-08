The Healing Community MEDCo offers the most extensive line of top-shelf medical cannabis and cannabis products in the state of Maine, all in a laid back, leisurely shopping experience. Founded in 2018 with two premier locations 40 Lisbon Street and 741 Main Street in Lewiston, Maine’s Emerald City, we offer everything from cannabis flower to medicated wholefoods, candies, chocolates, baked goods, tinctures, beverages, syrups, extracts, salves, CBD products, and more. Our cannabis is meticulously grown in our state certified warehouses and our cannabis products are passionately crafted in our on-site state-certified kitchen. Our staff is always welcoming, knowledgeable, and hospitable, and can help you in choosing specific products to fit your medical needs. We aim to provide an upscale environment stocked with quality product while still keeping our prices low. It is our goal to go above and beyond for our patients, and we strive to consistently provide the best experience possible. Our atmosphere will always be inviting, our prices will always be competitive, and our cannabis products will always be connoisseur class. MEDCo is Maine’s premiere cannabis service. With daily specials, new customer deals, quick delivery service, and a loyalty rewards program, our business model is designed to save the customer money. Our team is comprised of four members; Keith, Joey, Joe, and Alex. Keith is one of the growing partners, with his grow located in Lewiston. Keith is highly experienced in the growing field, cultivating exclusively indoor and producing a wide array of top-notch strains that many Mainers have grown to love. Joey is the executive chef partner and one of the operating partners. Highly creative and talented in the kitchen, he hand crafts all of the edibles in our in-house kitchen. Joey worked for Bill Murray and as the executive chef for a Google branch before rolling his skills into the cannabis industry. Joe is another one of the growing partners, with elevated knowledge and experience in Emerald City’s growing community, Joe produces a variety of strains with meticulous care in his state of the art warehouse. Alex is an operating partner, with a background in hospitality management. Having managed successful cannabis companies in the past, Alex’s passion is spreading knowledge and the power of the plant. The team has over 40 years of combined experience working with cannabis, and formed a partnership in MEDCo based on the shared foundation of quality, consistency, and hospitality. We can be reached any day of the week from 9am-9pm via phone at 1-866-42MEDCo, and anytime via email at info@thcmedco.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram @MEDCoMaine.