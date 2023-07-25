dispensary
Recreational
The Healing Community MEDCo - Lewiston AU
Lewiston, Maine
514.4 miles away
270 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Healing Community MEDCo - Lewiston AU
Leafly member since 2023
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
Photos of The Healing Community MEDCo - Lewiston AU
Show all photos