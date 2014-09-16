ispeaktree on June 29, 2019

the percantages presented here for concentrates are inflated. The bay 11 says 77% thc, on their paper menu it says 77% but when you buy it and look on the box it says 75% thc. When i brought this to the attention of management they said it was my fault for not doing due diligence and that I was stuck with it even though it was false advertising. HPRC around the corner will treat you better and won't lie to you.