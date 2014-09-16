Humboldtshine
The Heart of Humboldt has a very friendly and knowledgeable staff and they always have very good flower and oil's and edibles my favorite place to go !
Zachariah, I am almost positive is his name. He was incredibly rude and unhelpful. I am a cancer patient in remission and I have been going to clinics for years and years. Never have I had an experience where someone was so rude and annoyed to be helping me. I am disappointed and will not be back. Do not recommend this place. Prices are high. This employee was awful.
Hi there, we am so SO sorry you had such a negative experience at the shop. Our management staff would love to talk to you about your situation and see what can be done to rectify it. If you would like to come to the shop, ask for Brianna (our floor manager), or you can shoot us an email at theheartofhumboldt@gmail.com so we can discuss what you experienced. We never want our customers and patients to leave unhappy, and we would really like to make this right.
the percantages presented here for concentrates are inflated. The bay 11 says 77% thc, on their paper menu it says 77% but when you buy it and look on the box it says 75% thc. When i brought this to the attention of management they said it was my fault for not doing due diligence and that I was stuck with it even though it was false advertising. HPRC around the corner will treat you better and won't lie to you.
Sorry about your experience! We do have a disclaimer on each of our menus that overall potencies may vary based on batch and it can occasionally slip through the cracks. We have several hundred different products at any given point in time, and that can make it tricky to maintain 100% accuracy for every new batch potency. You can always feel free to ask to see a package to double check the numbers. Regardless, we are sorry for any inconvenience you may have experienced with us and are always striving to improve.
I came in to buy a cart. And the cart I got was broken. Took it back the next day and they replaced it. They even had me double check I was getting the right product I wanted. Definitely made my trip more pleasant. Staff is so nice.
We appreciate your kind words! Every so often something like that happens and we're always happy to make the situation right.
They have good prices and a nice set up
Thanks for the review!
The budtenders are very knowledgeable and friendly. The Heart of Humboldt has daily deals, so check those out. The variety is very good for both medical and recreational purveyors. Enjoy your experience!
Thank you for the review, we really appreciate the feedback. Glad you enjoy our daily deals, keep checking back for new specials!
Outstanding spot in the capital of cannabis. Super helpful and friendly staff (thanks Harry!) offer a great selection. I usually go in for oil or edibles, but they’ve got great flower too. Thumbs up for the DEVI PeanutButter Breath!
Thanks for the review, Devi is one of our favorites!
Knowledgeable, friendly staff. Great selection(s), and prices.
Thanks for your positive review! We appreciate your feedback. At The Heart of Humboldt we will always strive to provide positive experiences and fulfill your expectations every time you come in.
This is one of my favorite shops I've ever been to. It is a nice and open building with a wide variety of products to select from. They have a lot of different cartridges and bud, but the preroll packs are the best deal in town!
We appreciate your enjoyment of our shop! Stick around for even better deals in the near future.
Disappointing inflated prices and disinterested staff.
I'm sorry your experience at our shop was not satisfactory, we always try to deliver the best possible prices and service to our customers and patients; we are extremely disappointed to hear that your expectations weren't met in either regard. We take feedback very seriously and would love to hear any constructive criticisms you may have for us or other areas you feel we can improve and again would like to apologize profusely for your less than adequate trip to our store.