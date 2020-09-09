a........s
They've come on strong, I see they got the kinks out of a new grow op, somebody knows what they're doing and they're local. Best in Western Mass for rec flower now. Their quantity pricing is an incentive to shop there
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
They've come on strong, I see they got the kinks out of a new grow op, somebody knows what they're doing and they're local. Best in Western Mass for rec flower now. Their quantity pricing is an incentive to shop there