The Hempest Dispensary opened for Adult Use Recreational Cannabis sales on Feb 17th 2021. We are building on a 20 year legacy of being a downtown Noho business. Our roots are local, and we plan on bringing local flavor cannabis industry and a change from the corporate offerings. We will continue to expand our menus to include the best selection of Cannabis flower, edibles, concentrates, and vapes from as many local manufacturers as possible. Stop by our brand new shop and say hi, and see what we've got, or order ahead for fast, easy pickup on hempestdispensary.com. We take Cash or Debit Cards only at this time. Debit fees are $2.75 per transaction. We hope to see you soon!