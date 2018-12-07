Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Good products, great service, shout out to Steph and Mariah
msledge33
on October 22, 2019
I loved the staff. Katelyn was so knowledgeable and was able to answer all the questions I had. She knows her stuff. I like the variety and all the different options that are available in the store. I also appreciate the prices. Having to go cheap right now but I’m looking forward to spending more of money at The Herbal Choice!
TokenTone71
on October 16, 2019
Great staff and best quality products in the area!
JamesBrendan
on October 15, 2019
Very nice set up! Great product and awesome staff!! Bree is very helpful
Jcope83
on October 12, 2019
Good selection and Landon was very knowledgeable about there product.👍
Stacyluvsmusic
on September 27, 2019
The girls here are so friendly and helpful!
Lovesteve12341970
on July 27, 2019
I have been coming here from the beginning. All ways excellent quality with people who know how to help best. Thanks!
Bigmikec
on July 9, 2019
Good deals Great medication and wonderful people!!!