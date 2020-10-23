So if The Herbery wants to be the Starbucks of weed stuff like this cannot happen! My vape cartridge was not working so my wife brought it in with receipt to exchange it. The manager took it in the back, returned and said that it worked on her vape stick. She suggested that maybe it may be my pen. So now I am stuck with 1 a vape pen I do not need and 2 a vape cartridge that doesn't work now on two devices. This manager at 4th plane would not accept an exchange...no money back...a simple exchange...I called and she refused....so now I will throw this new vape pen cartridge and pen in the graveyard of useless stuff.