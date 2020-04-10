45 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 26
Show All 13
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$60
Deals
Happy Hour Special!!!
Valid 1/23/2020
Monday-Friday 8 pm-10 pm 10% off entire purchase!!!! Vets receive 15% off entire purchase!!!
Discounts don't stack.
Happy Hour Special!!!
Valid 1/23/2020
Monday-Friday 8 pm-10 pm 10% off entire purchase!!!! Vets receive 15% off entire purchase!!!
Discounts don't stack.
All Products
Gelato
from .
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Wedding cake
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Ape Cake
from Budwise
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Budwise
18.76%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Budwise
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
In-store only
Jagar
from Budwise
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Trinity OG
from Budwise
19.67%
THC
1.39%
CBD
Trinity
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Headband
from Budwise
16.8%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Biscotti
from Budwise
18.97%
THC
1.34%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Samoa Kush
from Budwise
17.5%
THC
0.51%
CBD
Samoa Kush
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Violet Delight
from Budwise
18.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$101 g
In-store only
Sour Tangie
from Budwise
19.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$81 g
In-store only
Louie XIV Crumble
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$17½ g
In-store only
NYC Diesel Shatter
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$17½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
NYC Diesel Crumble
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$17½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruit Punch Shatter
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$17½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fruit Punch Crumble
from 27 Pure
___
THC
___
CBD
$17½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Gelato Live Batter
from Honey Well Extracts
69.53%
THC
2%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Jagar Bomb Shatter
from 918 Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Violet Delight Shatter 1g
from 918 Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Violet Delight
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Mint Chocolate Shamrock 200 mg (Full Spectrum)
from Kimistry Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Mint Chocolate 500 mg Bar (Full Spectrum)
from Kimistry Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$55each
In-store only
1000mg Baller Brownie
from Honeywell
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Lil' Mintz - Full Spectrum (100mg)
from Kimistry Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Pineapple Orange Vegan Gummies 10pk (25mg CBD /10mg THC)
from Nature's Key
100mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Life Bar OG -Full Spectrum (100mg)
from Kimistry Solutions
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Variety Pack Gummies-5mg THC 15 count
from Nature's Key
75mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Mixed
Strain
$17each
In-store only
White Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Milk Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Dark Chocolate Bar-50mg THC
from Nature's Key
50mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$24each
In-store only
500mg Sour Worms (CBD ONLY)
from Platinum X CBD
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Blue Zkittles (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
94%
THC
5%
CBD
Blue Diamond
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Purple Amnesia Lemon (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
94.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Kush
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Cinderella 99 (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
94.8%
THC
3.1%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$35½ g
In-store only
Nitro Cookies (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
91.9%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Gas Mask
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
95%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
97.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Brusski Russki (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
96.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Bruce Banner
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Fruity Pebbles OG (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
94.4%
THC
0%
CBD
FPOG
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Green Crack (Full Spectrum)
from Aero Labs
95.73%
THC
0.5%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
12