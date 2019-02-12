hastybake on October 26, 2019

I would not recommend this place to anyone. I went into this store and the lady at the desk told me it was 10% off first time guest so I went back to pick what i wanted and they told me it was $40 1/8 OTD when I got to the front I assumed I would be getting 10% off my purchase and they told me i couldn’t since I got the $40 1/8 OTD which I thought was stupid but I didn’t fight it but when I got home and picked apart the blue dream it had mold all inside it. So the next day I took it back to show them and they had some guy come in an look at under light in magnifine glass and it indeed had mold on it so instead of just letting me pick an 1/8 of whatever i wanted i choice an 1/8 of forbidden fruit that also tasted like commercial. I will not be back!