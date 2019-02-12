Scott1986
Loved the employees I buy almost everything from here i just wish they did crumble in half grams but i like the price you see is what you pay
I would not recommend this place to anyone. I went into this store and the lady at the desk told me it was 10% off first time guest so I went back to pick what i wanted and they told me it was $40 1/8 OTD when I got to the front I assumed I would be getting 10% off my purchase and they told me i couldn’t since I got the $40 1/8 OTD which I thought was stupid but I didn’t fight it but when I got home and picked apart the blue dream it had mold all inside it. So the next day I took it back to show them and they had some guy come in an look at under light in magnifine glass and it indeed had mold on it so instead of just letting me pick an 1/8 of whatever i wanted i choice an 1/8 of forbidden fruit that also tasted like commercial. I will not be back!
Been in a few times to this place. Shop isnt the nicest looking in town but for sure very welcoming. the products are always spot on good stuff. Prices are so much better then the Lightheart or Harvest and equal quality. If your in SS and looking for the best spot. This is the place. Only complaint is not a large selection of flower. My favorite Shop in SS
Thank you for taking the time to review! We are very sorry for the shortage in flower. We have restocked and currently have 16 strains to choose from.
The quality has really gone down. I only go here when I don't feel like driving all the way to the Dankery. The location is very convenient for me however, The Girl Scout Cookies I bought today smelled like dirt and tastes like burning leaves off the ground. Unfortunately, that has to be me last purchase there. That's not my first experience like that there. I gave more than one chance. Your prices are also way too high! Good luck you guys.
I always love going to The Herbin Joint. They are always helpful and knowledgeable and always see happy to see ya! Definitely my favorite dispensary!
Thank you for your kind review! We enjoy your visits! :)
I’d love to stop by on my way home, but you don’t have an ATM
they are extremely nice and have a descent selection
Thank you for your kind review!
Very conveniently located, love that they stay open until 10pm. Their flower is amazing and I love the concentrates. The only dispensary that Ive found that sells 1/2 gram shatter. The workers are amazing and are very welcoming and treats you like family and are very knowledgeable about the products they sale in the dispo, also very knowledgeable when it comes to taking care or offering information about how to take care of your home grow. They have a wide variety of selection and the baller brownies are the best!
Thank you kindly for your return service and kind review!
Waiting room is a sauna! Service was terrible.
I apologise, we have had very bad issues with the cooling system in the front room . Please send an email to therherbinjointok@gmail.com to share your customer service complaints. We would very much like to make it right and provide a better experience for you if you give us another chance.
Never a bad time when I come here !! That purple god bud was a great smoke !!!
The Purple God Bud was AMAZING! Very proud to watch this grower produce even better product every harvest! We greatly appreciate your patronage and kind words!