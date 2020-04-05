322 products
Referral Deal - bring in a first time customer and get 20% off your entire order!
Valid 2/12/2019 – 12/1/2025
Bring in a first time customer and you'll receive 20% off your first order. Your referral will receive our first time customer deal .
Staff picks
Amigo Flower - Crunch Berries
from Amigo
15.82%
THC
0%
CBD
Crunch Berries
Strain
$991 ounce
$991 ounce
Amigo Flower - Sour Diesel
from Amigo
14.96%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$991 ounce
$991 ounce
Lemon Larry
from Ervana
24.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Larry Lavender
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Ervana PAPAYA
from Ervana
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Ervana 1G Pre-Roll - Hybrid
from Ervana
17.18%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
$10each
Ervana 7pk .5G pre-rolls - Sativa
from Ervana
24.92%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA BLEND
Strain
$35each
$35each
Ervana 7pk .5G pre-rolls - Indica
from Ervana
23.68%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA BLEND
Strain
$35each
$35each
Ervana 7pk .5G pre-rolls- Hybrid
from Ervana
21.88%
THC
0%
CBD
hybrid blend
Strain
$35each
$35each
Lively 2:1 Disposable
from LucidMood
59%
THC
28%
CBD
Lively
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
LOVING DISPOSABLE VAPE 1:1 CBD/THC
from LucidMood
41.92%
THC
41.24%
CBD
OPEN & EASE
Strain
$35½ gram
$35½ gram
Lullaby 8:1 Disposable
from LucidMood
74%
THC
10%
CBD
Lullaby
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Luminous 1:2 Disposable
from LucidMood
29.65%
THC
60.82%
CBD
Luminous
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
Luscious 4:1 Disposable
from LucidMood
72.55%
THC
17.67%
CBD
Luscious
Strain
$50½ gram
$50½ gram
All Products
Sunbeam
from A Golden State
21%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
Shasta Bloom
from A Golden State
19.91%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
MAC
from Ember Valley
23.64%
THC
0.05%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
GMO Cookies
from CRU Cannabis
28.5%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA DOMINANT
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Legend OG
from Humboldt's Finest
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Legend OG
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
SWAMP GAS
from Grizzly Peak Farms
24%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA
Strain
$42⅛ ounce
$42⅛ ounce
DOSIDOS
from THC Design
21.55%
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ ounce
$40⅛ ounce
Amigo Flower- Cuvee Cookies
from AMIGO
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
$991 ounce
Mango Kush
from Grizzly Peak Farms
26.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Mango Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Mendo Breath
from Inhalence
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mendo Breath
Strain
$37⅛ ounce
$37⅛ ounce
Sativa Flower
from LITTLES
21%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
Planet Dosi
from AlienLabs
24.56%
THC
0%
CBD
DOS SI DOS X GELATO
Strain
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
Biscotti
from Connected Cannabis Co.
25.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Animal Style
from Connected Cannabis Co.
19.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Animal Style
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Forbidden Gushers
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Gushers
Strain
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Cherry AK
from AMIGO
13.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry AK-47
Strain
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Biscotti Indoor
from Connected Cannabis Co.
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Biscotti
Strain
$70⅛ ounce
$70⅛ ounce
SPK
from Honeydew Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Ice Cream Cake
from Honeydew Farms
22.1%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Trainwreck
from Honeydew Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Frozen Grapes
from Honeydew Farms
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Pure OG
from Inhalence
26%
THC
0%
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Z-CUBE
from Caliva
23.19%
THC
0%
CBD
HYBRID
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
BLACKJACK
from Caliva
24.22%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
SOUR DIESEL LEMON KUSH
from Caliva
26.32%
THC
0%
CBD
SATIVA
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
ALIEN OG
from Caliva
33.6%
THC
0%
CBD
INDICA
Strain
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
REEF LEAF- INDICA
from Caliva
20.89%
THC
0%
CBD
12345 ... 9