Best High End Dispensary Near LAX! The High Note Dispensary LAX is located at 8622 Bellanca Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. The High Note’s friendly and knowledgeable budtenders are ready to guide you through our broad selection of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, concentrates, CBD, topicals, and more. The High Note is the premiere cannabis retail experience. We welcome everyone from the connoisseur to the curious. Come in and let one of our expert budtenders help you find the best product for your needs! We have a wide selection including vapes, flower, edibles, tinctures, topicals, beverages, and more. FREE PARKING in our back lot!