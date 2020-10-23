Established in 2016, The Higher Collection (THC) is a black-owned and operated multifaceted cannabis company. Based in the heart of Oakland, THC serves as a distribution, delivery and brand management hub for premium cannabis and cannabinoid infused products across the entire state of California. Led by a female executive team and in partnership with a female owned cultivation team, THC is breaking stereotypes in the industry and seeking to leave a lasting hand print on the culture.