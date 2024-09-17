509 products | Last updated:
You recently viewed
Flower
Concentrate
Edible
Cartridge
Pre-roll
Other
About this dispensary
The Higher Company
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 0
123 East Willow St., Syracuse, NY
License OCM-CAURD-24-000155
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm
Promotions at The Higher Company
Updates from The Higher Company
0 Reviews of The Higher Company
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.