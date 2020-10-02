First Time Patrons receive 10% OFF their order of $30 or more! Second Time Patrons get 50% OFF the gram or edible of their choice (Up to $20)! Happy Hour: 4-6pm Monday-Friday get 10% OFF all flower! Referrals: Refer a friend to The Higher Path & you'll get 10% OFF your next order of $30 or more! (Friend must give your name when they sign up with THP) Magic Monday: Sign up for our Text Rewards Program to get special deals via text every Monday! Tasty Tuesday: 10% OFF all THC edibles! Wax Wednesday: 10% OFF all THC concentrates! (Includes vape cartridges) Thirsty Thursday: 10% OFF all THC tinctures! $1 Joint Friday: Get a $5 THP house joint for just $1 with your order! (Limit 1 per person, while supplies last) Saturdaze: Get 10% OFF all joints! (Includes joint packs) CBD Sunday: Get 10% OFF CBD products!
All prices listed on our menu are pre-tax, except for the 15% State Excise Tax which IS included in our advertised prices. The taxes you pay will vary based on whether you are purchasing as a recreational consumer or as a medical patient. (1) Adult Use Taxes: Individuals purchasing cannabis recreationally will be charged a 10% Local Tax and 9.5% Sales Tax. (2) Medical Patients with a Doctors Recommendation: Individuals who have a MMJ recommendation from a doctor will be charged a 5% Local Tax and 9.5% Sales Tax. (3) Medical Patients with a County Medical Marijuana Identification Card: Individuals who obtain a MMIC from the county will be charged a 5% Local Tax.
10% off all CBD products! (Including edibles and flower).
New deals every Monday! Sign up for our text rewards program to get SPECIAL DEALS via text every Monday!
Edibles are 10% off!
10% off concentrates!
Get 10% OFF all THC Tinctures!
Every Friday you can get a $1 joint with any donation! (Regularly priced at $5)
Get 10% off all joints! (Including joint packs & $5 joints!)