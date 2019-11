I’ve been coming to Higher Path since before it got voted #1 in LA and it totally deserves that title-always professional, happy to help answer questions and you get a great deal. I get helped by Jocelyn ("Shorty") a lot of the time and she's fantastic, ask for her if you go!

Dispensary said:

We're honored that you've been coming to see us for so many years--thanks for being a part of The Higher Path family! Getting to share our cannabis knowledge with our guests is the best part of our job, so it's always our pleasure to answer questions. We're thankful to have guests who truly care about understanding how cannabis works in their bodies and trust us enough to ask the questions in the first place! Thanks for showing Shorty some love, we'll definitely pass along your compliments to her :) Hope your Monday is going well and we look forward to seeing you again real soon! -The Higher Path Team