The Highway Connection
4052880009
$30 out the door house 1/8 Fridays Only
Valid 11/14/2019
get an eighth of any of our house indoor flower for $30 out the door on Fridays
does not stack with other discounts
Veteran/First Responder Discount
15% discount to all service members, police officers, firefighters, and EMS.
We do not stack discounts beyond 25%
Leafly Review
Show us your Leafly review of The Highway Connection and get a gram at half price, or $5 off a white mousse concentrate!
Half price grams are not subject to further discounts, i.e. military, first time, etc.
10% First Time Patient
This discount applies to all products in the store.
