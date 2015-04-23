ericapaben
small and homey. the girl who helped me was very nice and helped me pick out some nice sativa. prices were reasonable 20 to 25 an 8th.
3.6
10 reviews
BEWARE of Riley.This is a true Ditch weed stop!Selection sucks,Flower is dryer than the sun.Very Institutional like atmosphere.Riley is very persuasive with ya but let your instincts take over otherwise you'll get better out of your lawnmower bag!
Bad. Creepy vibes and terrible flower. Wont be coming back ever again.
Several strains are full of seeds... and dry. Prerolls are ground out of seed filled nugs. Staff is great but management sets them up for failure. If you have allergies or health problems avoid, women beware.
They're decent enough, the products are pretty good but sometimes a little dry from my findings. Additionally, they don't really have very many good discount deals in the bottom shelf range like their sign leading up to the building says. (I believe it states they have $4 grams, and I've never been able to get one any time I've visited.) It's good enough in a crunch cause they are open later than some of the better dispensaries in town, unfortunately.
The owners are super chill, he has a special going on for $10 grams of oil out the door!! And they are pretty Stoney, high 60s for thc. I was very pleased with it, good shatter, smokes well with a nectar collector as well as great playability with tools for smoking from a rig! Go in and check them out❤️
Great selection, cool friendly folks. Great neighborhood shop!
Great super stoney herb. Nice good staff. The best in town.
I got some nice Holy Grail $20 1/8 here good stain and a really nice price. The lady was super nice and tried to help us with our other needs of a tincture said they had some but she couldn't sell them yet since they weren't in the computer as the owner was out of town and he hadn't put them in before leaving. The bud tender was very nice in trying to find something to help us with what we were looking for and didn't try to push anything else on us or lie about anything just to make an extra sale. I will go back again as I appreciate the honesty. I do wish these guys would add a menu on here so you can see what they have in stock before driving up there.
Dry, crumbly buds that were some of the harshest I've smoked in quite a while. Bud tender was vague and deliberate in providing little to no conversation and/or info … this was my second experience with THC (and this same budtender). With the plethora of quality smoke and customer service right here in the other CGrove dispensaries, why bother with THC?