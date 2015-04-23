Cim_nerd on February 18, 2017

I got some nice Holy Grail $20 1/8 here good stain and a really nice price. The lady was super nice and tried to help us with our other needs of a tincture said they had some but she couldn't sell them yet since they weren't in the computer as the owner was out of town and he hadn't put them in before leaving. The bud tender was very nice in trying to find something to help us with what we were looking for and didn't try to push anything else on us or lie about anything just to make an extra sale. I will go back again as I appreciate the honesty. I do wish these guys would add a menu on here so you can see what they have in stock before driving up there.