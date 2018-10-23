Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great selection of product available. Prices are quite competitive
Fitlit55
on July 11, 2019
I am a brand ambassador for Heavy Hitters, we hosted a demo today here and it was a total success! Happy patients and the staff was very helpful and welcoming.
Dovely16
on June 5, 2019
Loved the staff ! Everyone was super friendly and informative ! Can’t wait to go back
knottsknocks
on May 26, 2019
A few months ago I began my journey of becoming a regular user of cannabis for medical purposes. Went into the dispensary nearest me (The Honest Choice) & was happy to find a helpful, friendly and welcoming environment for newcomers. Every time I’ve returned, I’ve been impressed by their inventory, quality of their products and their staff. I will absolutely keep coming back.