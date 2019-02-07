Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
wish I could include a picture - this is the 3rd time I've gotten bottom of the bag picked over bud clippings.
Smokahaunas
on September 17, 2019
Still one of my favorite spots. They always have quality flower and service. Mwahs
dbuehler
on September 4, 2019
The folks working there are very knowledgeable and very friendly.love this place.
BetsyC
on July 19, 2019
Budtenders are very knowledgeable and friendly. Dispensary has a wide variety of product with specials and incentives. And the drive-thru is the best! Closest dispensary to my house but i would drive where ever to shop here, my "go to" store. Highly (pun intended) recommended.
Stompaline
on July 17, 2019
Best selection of edibles and cartridges in town.
D1rkK
on July 11, 2019
Perfect location.
Kimberly90
on July 1, 2019
Accidentally forgot a gram of shatter (understandable) when we went for pick up. Got a gram of Larry OG and found at least 15 seeds in it. GROSS!!!
TStew90
on June 28, 2019
Super nice shop. Good selection to choose from at a decent price. Will definitely be back