thriftlady
Favorite dispensary of the three currently in town. Prices always as advertised. Excellent service.
I'm so happy to hear you've had such great experiences here! =) Thanks for picking us as your favorite! We're honored! =)
Best Bud in all categories vs other Reedsport Dispensaries as well as always carrying the cheapest ounces around.
You're too awesome! =D Thanks so much for the great review. Promise we've got some more deals coming very, very soon! Take care, and we'll see ya soon. =)
Heather is awesome,I'm very happy with the quality and price of her products See you soon
Thank you so much, Atiliomarr! =) I promise I'm working as hard as I can to make it a great experience. Take care, and I'm sure I'll be seeing you again soon!
The best around!!!
Thank you so much! You guys are the best! =D
Amazing service, great product knowledge! It is well lit inside and hands down the lowest prices I’ve found in the state of Oregon!!
Thank you! =D We try really hard to keep up-to-date on all of our products, and all the latest cannabis research! =) Hope to see you again soon! We're having $25 ounces of Strawberry Kush on Monday! Take care.
great place and best prices on the coast. They have 50+dabs and 70+strains of flower. and the best selection of 30%THC strains
Thanks so much for the great review! =D We're so proud to call the coast our home! We hit 80 strains recently, so stop on by and check out the new ones! Take care.
Wonderful! From the personal conversations to the products!! Love love love
Thank you, Sandymay! It's so easy to be conversational when we have amazing customers like you! Take care.
House of Dank has great product for us flower lovers. Tried the AK47-killer! Always a pleasant experience!
Always a good deal going on, ozs for35/45, can't beat that. Nice employees, good location. My new fave shop.
awesome