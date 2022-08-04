House of Mother Earth is your trusted source for medical marijuana in Oklahoma. Whether you're looking for pain relief or relaxation our cannabis experts can help you find the best products for your unique needs. Read below to learn more about us- from how we started and our mission to becoming our friends' and neighbors' most trusted source for cannabis. OUR MISSION: Simply put, MEDICINE IS THE MISSION!!! OUR PROMISE: To provide our rural patient community with the highest-quality connoisseur cannabis, nurtured from the earth and raised in the sun. Medical Marijuana in Oklahoma Top-rated products in Oklahoma.