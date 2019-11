Hav2c11 on January 1, 2019

If you are on a budget and are trying to save money πŸ’° by going here during happy 😊 hr and getting there tree 🌳 honey 🍯 for $8.50@ gram. Save yourself the trip go πŸš— somewhere🏑 else!!! πŸ‘€ πŸ”₯ βœ‹IT IS A HALF GRAM AT BEST I will never go back, I got myself a scale because I was suspicious of the amount but when I asked for it to be weighed I was told there scale was being used....or some other πŸ„πŸ’© like "well this stuff is denser then the other brands" WTF...really?. πŸ˜•πŸ˜† take my advise or go get burned πŸ”₯ yourself